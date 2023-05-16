Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR)

The price-to-earnings ratio for OraSure Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR) is above average at 13.62x. The 36-month beta value for OSUR is also noteworthy at 0.08. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for OSUR is $6.95, which is $1.58 above than the current price. The public float for OSUR is 72.43M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.76% of that float. The average trading volume of OSUR on May 16, 2023 was 651.02K shares.

OSUR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of OraSure Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR) has dropped by -10.82 compared to previous close of 6.01. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -23.32% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

OSUR’s Market Performance

OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR) has seen a -23.32% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -20.59% decline in the past month and a 6.99% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.35% for OSUR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -21.77% for OSUR’s stock, with a 5.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OSUR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OSUR stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for OSUR by listing it as a “In-line.” The predicted price for OSUR in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $5 based on the research report published on January 03rd of the current year 2023.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “Outperform” to OSUR, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on August 21st of the previous year.

OSUR Trading at -17.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OSUR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.68%, as shares sank -21.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OSUR fell by -23.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +76.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.78. In addition, OraSure Technologies Inc. saw 11.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OSUR starting from LANCASTER RONNY B, who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $4.00 back on Aug 26. After this action, LANCASTER RONNY B now owns 104,782 shares of OraSure Technologies Inc., valued at $200,000 using the latest closing price.

Aspinall Mara G., the Director of OraSure Technologies Inc., purchase 6,000 shares at $4.19 during a trade that took place back on Aug 25, which means that Aspinall Mara G. is holding 77,218 shares at $25,138 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OSUR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.56 for the present operating margin

+38.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for OraSure Technologies Inc. stands at -4.63. The total capital return value is set at -1.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.70. Equity return is now at value 8.10, with 6.60 for asset returns.

Based on OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR), the company’s capital structure generated 3.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.34. Total debt to assets is 2.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.41 and the total asset turnover is 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.63.

Conclusion

In summary, OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.