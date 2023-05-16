Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI)

The 36-month beta value for DNLI is also noteworthy at 1.31. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for DNLI is $58.14, which is $26.69 above than the current price. The public float for DNLI is 115.57M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.46% of that float. The average trading volume of DNLI on May 16, 2023 was 724.10K shares.

DNLI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DNLI) has increased by 14.52 when compared to last closing price of 27.96.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 20.56% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

DNLI’s Market Performance

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI) has experienced a 20.56% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 29.58% rise in the past month, and a 6.06% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.61% for DNLI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 24.42% for DNLI’s stock, with a 10.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DNLI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DNLI stocks, with SVB Securities repeating the rating for DNLI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for DNLI in the upcoming period, according to SVB Securities is $50 based on the research report published on January 30th of the current year 2023.

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to DNLI, setting the target price at $38 in the report published on November 02nd of the previous year.

DNLI Trading at 29.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DNLI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.75%, as shares surge +25.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DNLI rose by +20.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.06. In addition, Denali Therapeutics Inc. saw 15.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DNLI starting from Watts Ryan J., who sale 24,800 shares at the price of $25.15 back on Apr 21. After this action, Watts Ryan J. now owns 2,239,913 shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc., valued at $623,720 using the latest closing price.

Watts Ryan J., the President and CEO of Denali Therapeutics Inc., sale 200 shares at $25.00 during a trade that took place back on Apr 20, which means that Watts Ryan J. is holding 2,239,913 shares at $5,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DNLI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-314.16 for the present operating margin

+93.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Denali Therapeutics Inc. stands at -300.56. The total capital return value is set at -32.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch -30.81. Equity return is now at value -40.00, with -27.50 for asset returns.

Based on Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI), the company’s capital structure generated 5.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.47. Total debt to assets is 4.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 24.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.77.

Conclusion

In summary, Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.