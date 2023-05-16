An In-Depth Look at Dell Technologies Inc.’s (DELL) Stock Performance

The stock of Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) has seen a -2.37% decrease in the past week, with a 3.81% gain in the past month, and a 3.53% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.27% for DELL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.85% for DELL’s stock, with a simple moving average of 10.13% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE: DELL) Right Now?

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE: DELL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.98. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) is $47.13, which is $2.93 above the current market price. The public float for DELL is 234.26M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.54% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DELL on May 16, 2023 was 4.43M shares.

DELL) stock’s latest price update

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE: DELL)’s stock price has soared by 0.38 in relation to previous closing price of 44.76. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -2.37% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 03/20/23 that Dell Stock Gains Ground As Goldman Issues New Buy Rating

Analysts’ Opinion of DELL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DELL stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for DELL by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for DELL in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $55 based on the research report published on May 02nd of the current year 2023.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DELL reach a price target of $47. The rating they have provided for DELL stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 17th, 2023.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to DELL, setting the target price at $43 in the report published on March 20th of the current year.

DELL Trading at 9.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DELL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.99%, as shares surge +2.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DELL fell by -2.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.16. In addition, Dell Technologies Inc. saw 11.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DELL starting from Rothberg Richard J, who sale 200,958 shares at the price of $45.36 back on Apr 18. After this action, Rothberg Richard J now owns 149,379 shares of Dell Technologies Inc., valued at $9,115,455 using the latest closing price.

Rios Brunilda, the Chief Accounting Officer of Dell Technologies Inc., sale 22,042 shares at $43.78 during a trade that took place back on Apr 17, which means that Rios Brunilda is holding 18,647 shares at $964,999 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DELL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.53 for the present operating margin

+21.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dell Technologies Inc. stands at +2.40. The total capital return value is set at 20.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.19. Equity return is now at value -82.00, with 2.80 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.56. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.64 and the total asset turnover is 1.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.76.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.