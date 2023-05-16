An In-Depth Look at Albemarle Corporation’s (ALB) Stock Performance

The stock of Albemarle Corporation (ALB) has gone up by 9.61% for the week, with a -0.12% drop in the past month and a -24.52% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.90% for ALB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.85% for ALB stock, with a simple moving average of -18.74% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) Right Now?

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ALB is 1.53. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ALB is $261.65, which is $55.15 above the current price. The public float for ALB is 116.97M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.73% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ALB on May 16, 2023 was 2.30M shares.

ALB) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) has increased by 4.07 when compared to last closing price of 195.79. Despite this, the company has experienced a 9.61% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/09/23 that Albemarle CEO Kent Masters Snaps Up Shares of the Lithium Miner

Analysts’ Opinion of ALB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALB stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for ALB by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ALB in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $288 based on the research report published on May 15th of the current year 2023.

KeyBanc Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ALB reach a price target of $270. The rating they have provided for ALB stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on May 11th, 2023.

Scotiabank gave a rating of “Sector Outperform” to ALB, setting the target price at $250 in the report published on May 09th of the current year.

ALB Trading at -1.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.69%, as shares sank -1.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALB rose by +9.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $187.08. In addition, Albemarle Corporation saw -6.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALB starting from Norris Eric, who purchase 1,260 shares at the price of $195.49 back on May 10. After this action, Norris Eric now owns 26,596 shares of Albemarle Corporation, valued at $246,317 using the latest closing price.

Masters J Kent, the Chairman & CEO of Albemarle Corporation, purchase 5,470 shares at $181.64 during a trade that took place back on May 05, which means that Masters J Kent is holding 51,466 shares at $993,571 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALB

Equity return is now at value 49.00, with 24.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Albemarle Corporation (ALB) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.