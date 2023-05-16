Amphenol Corporation (APH) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 24.50x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.24. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Amphenol Corporation (APH) by analysts is $86.07, which is $7.79 above the current market price. The public float for APH is 591.63M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.07% of that float. On May 16, 2023, the average trading volume of APH was 2.57M shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

APH) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) has increased by 0.85 when compared to last closing price of 75.10.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

APH’s Market Performance

Amphenol Corporation (APH) has seen a 0.52% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -3.07% decline in the past month and a -6.62% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.69% for APH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.18% for APH’s stock, with a simple moving average of -1.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APH stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for APH by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for APH in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $93 based on the research report published on December 13th of the previous year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see APH reach a price target of $88, previously predicting the price at $87. The rating they have provided for APH stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on November 22nd, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to APH, setting the target price at $83 in the report published on July 14th of the previous year.

APH Trading at -2.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.56%, as shares sank -3.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APH rose by +0.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $75.73. In addition, Amphenol Corporation saw -0.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APH starting from Gavelle Jean-Luc, who sale 184,100 shares at the price of $74.67 back on May 12. After this action, Gavelle Jean-Luc now owns 0 shares of Amphenol Corporation, valued at $13,746,857 using the latest closing price.

Gavelle Jean-Luc, the President, ISS Division of Amphenol Corporation, sale 129,800 shares at $81.64 during a trade that took place back on Feb 09, which means that Gavelle Jean-Luc is holding 0 shares at $10,596,236 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.66 for the present operating margin

+31.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Amphenol Corporation stands at +15.07. The total capital return value is set at 22.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.49. Equity return is now at value 28.00, with 12.60 for asset returns.

Based on Amphenol Corporation (APH), the company’s capital structure generated 69.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.98. Total debt to assets is 31.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 68.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.42.

Conclusion

To sum up, Amphenol Corporation (APH) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.