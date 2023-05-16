Amgen Inc. (AMGN) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN)’s stock price has plunge by -0.83relation to previous closing price of 233.53. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.21% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported 33 min ago that FTC Moves to Block Amgen’s $27.8 Billion Deal for Horizon Therapeutics

Is It Worth Investing in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) is above average at 15.86x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.64.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Amgen Inc. (AMGN) is $253.00, which is $24.7 above the current market price. The public float for AMGN is 533.05M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.43% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AMGN on May 16, 2023 was 2.26M shares.

AMGN’s Market Performance

AMGN stock saw a decrease of -1.21% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -6.64% and a quarterly a decrease of -3.92%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.26%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.57% for Amgen Inc. (AMGN). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.74% for AMGN’s stock, with a -7.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMGN stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for AMGN by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AMGN in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $290 based on the research report published on April 24th of the current year 2023.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMGN reach a price target of $265, previously predicting the price at $275. The rating they have provided for AMGN stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on March 13th, 2023.

Truist gave a rating of “Buy” to AMGN, setting the target price at $260 in the report published on February 13th of the current year.

AMGN Trading at -3.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.26%, as shares sank -5.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMGN fell by -1.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $237.39. In addition, Amgen Inc. saw -11.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMGN starting from Khosla Rachna, who sale 387 shares at the price of $292.90 back on Nov 09. After this action, Khosla Rachna now owns 6,630 shares of Amgen Inc., valued at $113,352 using the latest closing price.

Grygiel Nancy A., the SVP & CCO of Amgen Inc., sale 545 shares at $293.54 during a trade that took place back on Nov 08, which means that Grygiel Nancy A. is holding 13,009 shares at $159,977 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMGN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+35.78 for the present operating margin

+75.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Amgen Inc. stands at +25.11. The total capital return value is set at 22.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.98. Equity return is now at value 210.00, with 11.40 for asset returns.

Based on Amgen Inc. (AMGN), the company’s capital structure generated 1,082.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 91.55. Total debt to assets is 60.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,035.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 87.51.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.41.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Amgen Inc. (AMGN) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.