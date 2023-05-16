American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) has gone up by 2.93% for the week, with a 12.39% rise in the past month and a -23.32% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 16.31% for AREB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.03% for AREB’s stock, with a -43.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AREB is 1.19.

The public float for AREB is 16.22M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.81% of that float. On May 16, 2023, AREB’s average trading volume was 787.36K shares.

AREB) stock’s latest price update

The stock of American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) has increased by 16.43 when compared to last closing price of 0.14.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.93% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AREB Trading at 9.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AREB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.21%, as shares sank -10.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AREB rose by +3.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -77.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1456. In addition, American Rebel Holdings Inc. saw -12.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AREB

Equity return is now at value -91.20, with -68.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.