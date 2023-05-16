Ally Financial Inc.’s (ALLY) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, ALLY stock has gone up by 2.00%, with a monthly decline of -4.77% and a quarterly plunge of -23.04%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.11%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.39% for Ally Financial Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.78% for ALLY’s stock, with a -10.63% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) Right Now?

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for ALLY is at 1.33. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ALLY is $31.63, which is $6.79 above the current market price. The public float for ALLY is 296.76M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.21% of that float. The average trading volume for ALLY on May 16, 2023 was 6.33M shares.

ALLY) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) has surged by 1.95 when compared to previous closing price of 25.07, but the company has seen a 2.00% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALLY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALLY stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for ALLY by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ALLY in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $28 based on the research report published on April 24th of the current year 2023.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ALLY reach a price target of $25, previously predicting the price at $40. The rating they have provided for ALLY stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on January 10th, 2023.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Neutral” to ALLY, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on January 09th of the current year.

ALLY Trading at -0.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALLY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.11%, as shares sank -5.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALLY rose by +2.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.68. In addition, Ally Financial Inc. saw 4.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALLY starting from MAGNER MARJORIE, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $27.43 back on Oct 25. After this action, MAGNER MARJORIE now owns 55,603 shares of Ally Financial Inc., valued at $54,868 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALLY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.34 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Ally Financial Inc. stands at +13.95. The total capital return value is set at 5.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.28. Equity return is now at value 11.70, with 0.70 for asset returns.

Based on Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY), the company’s capital structure generated 157.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.22. Total debt to assets is 10.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 127.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.21.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.