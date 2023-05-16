Aligos Therapeutics Inc. (ALGS) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ALGS is $4.00, which is $2.7 above than the current price. The public float for ALGS is 36.24M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.14% of that float. The average trading volume of ALGS on May 16, 2023 was 107.30K shares.

ALGS) stock’s latest price update

Aligos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGS) has seen a rise in its stock price by 19.27 in relation to its previous close of 1.09. However, the company has experienced a 5.69% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ALGS’s Market Performance

Aligos Therapeutics Inc. (ALGS) has experienced a 5.69% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 39.80% rise in the past month, and a -14.47% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.45% for ALGS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 15.42% for ALGS stock, with a simple moving average of 4.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALGS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALGS stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for ALGS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ALGS in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $3 based on the research report published on January 06th of the current year 2023.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ALGS reach a price target of $3, previously predicting the price at $2.50. The rating they have provided for ALGS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 06th, 2023.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Neutral” to ALGS, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on March 23rd of the previous year.

ALGS Trading at 13.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALGS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.43%, as shares surge +41.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALGS rose by +5.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1455. In addition, Aligos Therapeutics Inc. saw 36.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ALGS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-701.66 for the present operating margin

+73.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aligos Therapeutics Inc. stands at -690.63. The total capital return value is set at -61.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch -62.04. Equity return is now at value -86.80, with -63.60 for asset returns.

Based on Aligos Therapeutics Inc. (ALGS), the company’s capital structure generated 12.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.80. Total debt to assets is 8.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -4.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.03.

Conclusion

In summary, Aligos Therapeutics Inc. (ALGS) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.