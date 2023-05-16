Akanda Corp.’s (AKAN) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, AKAN stock has gone up by 5.71%, with a monthly gain of 1.83% and a quarterly plunge of -47.12%. The volatility ratio for the week is 22.14%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 21.84% for Akanda Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.98% for AKAN’s stock, with a -65.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ: AKAN) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for AKAN is 2.94M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.40% of that float. On May 16, 2023, the average trading volume of AKAN was 877.47K shares.

AKAN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ: AKAN) has jumped by 21.98 compared to previous close of 0.91. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.71% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AKAN Trading at -2.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AKAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 21.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.14%, as shares sank -1.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AKAN rose by +5.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -89.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0665. In addition, Akanda Corp. saw -25.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AKAN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-816.61 for the present operating margin

-391.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Akanda Corp. stands at -314.37.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.41.

Conclusion

To sum up, Akanda Corp. (AKAN) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.