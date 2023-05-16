AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) is 34.59x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ABBV is 0.55. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) is $165.59, which is $18.67 above the current market price. The public float for ABBV is 1.76B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.89% of that float. On May 16, 2023, ABBV’s average trading volume was 5.81M shares.

ABBV) stock’s latest price update

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.38 in relation to its previous close of 147.15. However, the company has experienced a -0.58% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 04/27/23 that AbbVie Stock Falls as Humira Sales Drop

ABBV’s Market Performance

ABBV’s stock has fallen by -0.58% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -9.28% and a quarterly drop of -4.64%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.53% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.74% for AbbVie Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.85% for ABBV stock, with a simple moving average of -2.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ABBV

Guggenheim, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ABBV reach a price target of $172. The rating they have provided for ABBV stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 01st, 2023.

ABBV Trading at -5.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABBV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.53%, as shares sank -9.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABBV fell by -0.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $153.34. In addition, AbbVie Inc. saw -9.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ABBV starting from Sorg Elaine K., who sale 6,130 shares at the price of $165.00 back on Apr 25. After this action, Sorg Elaine K. now owns 35,330 shares of AbbVie Inc., valued at $1,011,450 using the latest closing price.

Sorg Elaine K., the SVP, US COMMERCIAL OPERATIONS of AbbVie Inc., sale 7,499 shares at $161.67 during a trade that took place back on Apr 17, which means that Sorg Elaine K. is holding 35,330 shares at $1,212,338 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ABBV

Equity return is now at value 49.30, with 5.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.