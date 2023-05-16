2U Inc. (TWOU) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of 2U Inc. (NASDAQ: TWOU) has increased by 10.72 when compared to last closing price of 3.45.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.69% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/06/22 that University Courses Sometimes Come From a Company

Is It Worth Investing in 2U Inc. (NASDAQ: TWOU) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TWOU is 1.21. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for TWOU is $10.22, which is $6.4 above the current price. The public float for TWOU is 75.42M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.85% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TWOU on May 16, 2023 was 1.18M shares.

TWOU’s Market Performance

TWOU stock saw a decrease of 2.69% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -25.39% and a quarterly a decrease of -65.19%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.25%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.64% for 2U Inc. (TWOU). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.91% for TWOU’s stock, with a -46.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TWOU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TWOU stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for TWOU by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for TWOU in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $7.40 based on the research report published on April 27th of the current year 2023.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TWOU reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for TWOU stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 22nd, 2022.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Neutral” to TWOU, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on November 08th of the previous year.

TWOU Trading at -37.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TWOU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.25%, as shares sank -26.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -61.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TWOU rose by +2.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.37. In addition, 2U Inc. saw -39.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TWOU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.00 for the present operating margin

+71.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for 2U Inc. stands at -33.45. The total capital return value is set at -5.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch -19.51. Equity return is now at value -48.60, with -13.40 for asset returns.

Based on 2U Inc. (TWOU), the company’s capital structure generated 207.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.51. Total debt to assets is 57.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 205.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 66.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.78. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.16.

Conclusion

In conclusion, 2U Inc. (TWOU) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.