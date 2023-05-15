Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited’s (ZAPP) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, ZAPP stock has gone down by -16.01%, with a monthly decline of -58.64% and a quarterly plunge of -62.56%. The volatility ratio for the week is 33.20%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 26.18% for Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -44.58% for ZAPP’s stock, with a -60.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (NASDAQ: ZAPP) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ZAPP is 50.21M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.03% of that float. On May 15, 2023, the average trading volume of ZAPP was 428.16K shares.

ZAPP) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (NASDAQ: ZAPP) has jumped by 25.57 compared to previous close of 3.05. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -16.01% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ZAPP Trading at -57.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZAPP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 26.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 33.20%.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZAPP fell by -16.01%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited saw -62.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ZAPP

The total capital return value is set at -1.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.61. Equity return is now at value -0.60, with -0.60 for asset returns.

Based on Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (ZAPP), the company’s capital structure generated 0.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.04. Total debt to assets is 0.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.04.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.05.

Conclusion

To sum up, Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (ZAPP) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.