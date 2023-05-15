What Recent Market Trends Mean for EQT Corporation’s (EQT) Stock

The stock of EQT Corporation (EQT) has gone up by 3.40% for the week, with a 1.76% rise in the past month and a 5.62% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.36% for EQT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.50% for EQT’s stock, with a simple moving average of -11.60% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) is above average at 3.21x. The 36-month beta value for EQT is also noteworthy at 1.19. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for EQT is 358.63M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.91% of that float. The average trading volume of EQT on May 15, 2023 was 6.60M shares.

The stock of EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) has increased by 4.86 when compared to last closing price of 31.90.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.40% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 09/13/22 that European Natural-Gas Prices Could Tumble, Says Goldman Sachs

Analysts’ Opinion of EQT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EQT stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for EQT by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for EQT in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $36 based on the research report published on April 25th of the current year 2023.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EQT reach a price target of $36. The rating they have provided for EQT stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 19th, 2023.

Truist gave a rating of “Hold” to EQT, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on April 11th of the current year.

EQT Trading at 4.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EQT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.64%, as shares surge +0.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EQT rose by +3.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.65. In addition, EQT Corporation saw -1.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EQT starting from Evancho Lesley, who sale 9,821 shares at the price of $42.15 back on Nov 10. After this action, Evancho Lesley now owns 115,895 shares of EQT Corporation, valued at $414,003 using the latest closing price.

Jordan William E., the EVP, GC AND CORP SEC of EQT Corporation, sale 98,783 shares at $41.55 during a trade that took place back on Nov 09, which means that Jordan William E. is holding 297,787 shares at $4,104,127 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EQT

Equity return is now at value 42.90, with 19.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, EQT Corporation (EQT) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.