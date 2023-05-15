Valley National Bancorp (VLY) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ: VLY)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.05 in comparison to its previous close of 6.66, however, the company has experienced a -13.29% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ: VLY) Right Now?

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ: VLY) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for VLY is at 1.13. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for VLY is $10.75, which is $4.24 above the current market price. The public float for VLY is 499.19M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.09% of that float. The average trading volume for VLY on May 15, 2023 was 6.69M shares.

VLY’s Market Performance

VLY’s stock has seen a -13.29% decrease for the week, with a -23.06% drop in the past month and a -45.76% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.36% for Valley National Bancorp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -17.59% for VLY’s stock, with a simple moving average of -40.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VLY

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VLY reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for VLY stocks is “Strong Buy” according to the report published on December 21st, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to VLY, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on December 05th of the previous year.

VLY Trading at -26.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VLY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.35%, as shares sank -22.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -41.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VLY fell by -13.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.90. In addition, Valley National Bancorp saw -41.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VLY starting from Baum Peter J, who purchase 2,500 shares at the price of $17.45 back on May 08. After this action, Baum Peter J now owns 2,500 shares of Valley National Bancorp, valued at $43,625 using the latest closing price.

LENNER MARC J, the Director of Valley National Bancorp, purchase 2,000 shares at $15.09 during a trade that took place back on May 08, which means that LENNER MARC J is holding 8,260 shares at $30,180 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VLY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.96 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Valley National Bancorp stands at +26.02. The total capital return value is set at 9.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.88. Equity return is now at value 9.50, with 1.00 for asset returns.

Based on Valley National Bancorp (VLY), the company’s capital structure generated 32.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.68. Total debt to assets is 3.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 25.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.08.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Valley National Bancorp (VLY) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.