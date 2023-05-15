Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 8 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for UPST is $12.25, which is -$4.01 below the current price. The public float for UPST is 69.98M and currently, short sellers hold a 32.34% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of UPST on May 15, 2023 was 5.94M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

UPST) stock’s latest price update

Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST)’s stock price has plunge by -2.27relation to previous closing price of 16.77. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 23.79% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barrons Online reported on 05/10/23 that These Stocks Are Moving the Most Today: Upstart, Topgolf, RingCentral, Icahn Enterprises, Twilio, and More

UPST’s Market Performance

UPST’s stock has risen by 23.79% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 3.93% and a quarterly rise of 0.49%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.36% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.83% for Upstart Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.72% for UPST stock, with a simple moving average of -16.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UPST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UPST stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for UPST by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for UPST in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $11 based on the research report published on April 11th of the current year 2023.

Compass Point, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UPST reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for UPST stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on March 07th, 2023.

Loop Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to UPST, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on February 15th of the current year.

UPST Trading at 7.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UPST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.36%, as shares surge +6.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UPST rose by +23.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.59. In addition, Upstart Holdings Inc. saw 23.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UPST starting from Datta Sanjay, who sale 3,200 shares at the price of $13.25 back on May 08. After this action, Datta Sanjay now owns 463,268 shares of Upstart Holdings Inc., valued at $42,400 using the latest closing price.

Datta Sanjay, the Chief Financial Officer of Upstart Holdings Inc., sale 3,200 shares at $13.84 during a trade that took place back on May 01, which means that Datta Sanjay is holding 463,268 shares at $44,288 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UPST

Equity return is now at value -39.00, with -14.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.