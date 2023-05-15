Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of Mirion Technologies Inc.’s (MIR) Stock

In the past week, MIR stock has gone down by -11.19%, with a monthly decline of -11.08% and a quarterly surge of 2.72%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.40%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.64% for Mirion Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.92% for MIR stock, with a simple moving average of 0.77% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Mirion Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MIR) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Mirion Technologies Inc. (MIR) by analysts is $10.50, which is $2.96 above the current market price. The public float for MIR is 174.31M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.73% of that float. On May 15, 2023, the average trading volume of MIR was 1.48M shares.

MIR stock's latest price update

Mirion Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MIR)'s stock price has plunged by -4.80% in relation to previous closing price of 7.92. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -11.19% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of MIR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MIR stocks, with CJS Securities repeating the rating for MIR by listing it as a “Market Outperform.” The predicted price for MIR in the upcoming period, according to CJS Securities is $13 based on the research report published on March 24th of the previous year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MIR reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for MIR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 29th, 2021.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to MIR, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on October 25th of the previous year.

MIR Trading at -7.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MIR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.40%, as shares sank -10.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MIR fell by -11.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.23. In addition, Mirion Technologies Inc. saw 14.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MIR starting from Charterhouse General Partners, who sale 9,786,153 shares at the price of $8.64 back on Mar 07. After this action, Charterhouse General Partners now owns 14,960,702 shares of Mirion Technologies Inc., valued at $84,601,293 using the latest closing price.

GSAM Holdings LLC, the Director of Mirion Technologies Inc., sale 2,700 shares at $6.06 during a trade that took place back on Dec 08, which means that GSAM Holdings LLC is holding 0 shares at $16,356 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MIR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10.66 for the present operating margin

+25.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mirion Technologies Inc. stands at -38.58. The total capital return value is set at -3.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.60. Equity return is now at value -20.10, with -10.70 for asset returns.

Based on Mirion Technologies Inc. (MIR), the company’s capital structure generated 60.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.81. Total debt to assets is 30.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 59.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.72 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.97.

Conclusion

To sum up, Mirion Technologies Inc. (MIR) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.