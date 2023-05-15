Trevena Inc. (TRVN) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ: TRVN) has dropped by -11.18 compared to previous close of 1.52. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 114.29% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ: TRVN) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TRVN is 1.90. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for TRVN is $4.00, which is $18.65 above the current price. The public float for TRVN is 7.63M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.24% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TRVN on May 15, 2023 was 2.41M shares.

TRVN’s Market Performance

The stock of Trevena Inc. (TRVN) has seen a 114.29% increase in the past week, with a 73.97% rise in the past month, and a 4.65% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 92.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 29.65% for TRVN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 44.13% for TRVN’s stock, with a -52.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TRVN

Guggenheim, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TRVN reach a price target of $5. The rating they have provided for TRVN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 14th, 2020.

Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of “Overweight” to TRVN, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on August 28th of the previous year.

TRVN Trading at 56.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRVN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 29.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 92.74%, as shares surge +77.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRVN rose by +114.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -79.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9661. In addition, Trevena Inc. saw -5.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TRVN starting from Shin Barry, who sale 31,785 shares at the price of $0.41 back on Jun 28. After this action, Shin Barry now owns 873,056 shares of Trevena Inc., valued at $13,032 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TRVN

Equity return is now at value -174.80, with -93.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.70.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Trevena Inc. (TRVN) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.