Trading Update: Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) Stock Endures 19.92% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) has gone down by -15.34% for the week, with a -43.68% drop in the past month and a -45.02% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 19.92% for PBTS.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -26.14% for PBTS’s stock, with a -86.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: PBTS) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for PBTS is $7.00, The public float for PBTS is 864.75M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.34% of that float. The average trading volume of PBTS on May 15, 2023 was 16.28M shares.

PBTS) stock’s latest price update

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: PBTS) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -3.64 compared to its previous closing price of 0.05. However, the company has seen a fall of -15.34% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

PBTS Trading at -38.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PBTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.38%, as shares sank -41.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -48.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PBTS fell by -15.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -96.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.0699. In addition, Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. saw -47.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PBTS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -191.73 for the present operating margin
  • +35.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. stands at -205.15.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.13.

Conclusion

In summary, Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

