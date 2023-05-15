Trading Update: Cutera Inc. (CUTR) Stock Endures 7.36% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Cutera Inc. (CUTR) has seen a -29.25% decrease in the past week, with a -32.45% drop in the past month, and a -58.54% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.36% for CUTR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -32.10% for CUTR’s stock, with a -62.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cutera Inc. (NASDAQ: CUTR) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for CUTR is at 1.61. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for CUTR is $28.00, which is $13.49 above the current market price. The public float for CUTR is 19.06M, and currently, shorts hold a 21.94% of that float. The average trading volume for CUTR on May 15, 2023 was 783.77K shares.

CUTR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Cutera Inc. (NASDAQ: CUTR) has increased by 2.62 when compared to last closing price of 14.14.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -29.25% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CUTR

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CUTR reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for CUTR stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on May 10th, 2023.

CUTR Trading at -40.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CUTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.96%, as shares sank -35.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -52.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CUTR fell by -29.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.97. In addition, Cutera Inc. saw -67.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CUTR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-15.13 for the present operating margin

+54.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cutera Inc. stands at -32.62. The total capital return value is set at -12.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch -26.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.26.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cutera Inc. (CUTR) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.