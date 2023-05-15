The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) has surged by 0.02 when compared to previous closing price of 40.65, but the company has seen a -1.60% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/03/23 that Restaurants, Food Companies Pursue Budget-Minded Consumers as Inflation Persists

Is It Worth Investing in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) is 20.72x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for KHC is 0.68. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) is $45.71, which is $4.59 above the current market price. The public float for KHC is 781.63M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.22% of that float. On May 15, 2023, KHC’s average trading volume was 6.34M shares.

KHC’s Market Performance

KHC stock saw an increase of -1.60% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 3.80% and a quarterly increase of 2.60%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.06%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.35% for The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.90% for KHC’s stock, with a 5.86% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KHC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KHC stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for KHC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KHC in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $44 based on the research report published on April 14th of the current year 2023.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KHC reach a price target of $43. The rating they have provided for KHC stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on January 03rd, 2023.

Exane BNP Paribas gave a rating of “Neutral” to KHC, setting the target price at $39 in the report published on November 15th of the previous year.

KHC Trading at 4.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KHC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.06%, as shares surge +3.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KHC fell by -1.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.98. In addition, The Kraft Heinz Company saw -0.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KHC starting from La Lande Rashida, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $41.00 back on May 05. After this action, La Lande Rashida now owns 234,084 shares of The Kraft Heinz Company, valued at $1,024,997 using the latest closing price.

Torres Flavio, the EVP & Global Chf Sply Chn Ofcr of The Kraft Heinz Company, sale 250,571 shares at $39.58 during a trade that took place back on Feb 16, which means that Torres Flavio is holding 188,983 shares at $9,918,452 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KHC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.15 for the present operating margin

+30.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Kraft Heinz Company stands at +8.92. The total capital return value is set at 6.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.39. Equity return is now at value 5.00, with 2.70 for asset returns.

Based on The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC), the company’s capital structure generated 42.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.92. Total debt to assets is 22.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 40.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.87.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.