The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Aterian Inc.’s (ATER) Stock

In the past week, ATER stock has gone down by -18.69%, with a monthly decline of -28.72% and a quarterly plunge of -51.69%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.58%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.31% for Aterian Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -21.63% for ATER’s stock, with a -55.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Aterian Inc. (NASDAQ: ATER) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for ATER is at 1.98. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ATER is $1.43, which is $1.32 above the current market price. The public float for ATER is 73.32M, and currently, shorts hold a 11.94% of that float. The average trading volume for ATER on May 15, 2023 was 827.09K shares.

ATER) stock’s latest price update

Aterian Inc. (NASDAQ: ATER)’s stock price has dropped by -12.43 in relation to previous closing price of 0.68. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -18.69% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATER

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATER stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for ATER by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ATER in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $3 based on the research report published on January 30th of the current year 2023.

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ATER reach a price target of $5.50. The rating they have provided for ATER stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 10th, 2021.

ATER Trading at -29.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATER to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.58%, as shares sank -27.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -48.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATER fell by -18.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -74.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7533. In addition, Aterian Inc. saw -22.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATER starting from Zahut Roi Zion, who sale 4,479 shares at the price of $0.96 back on Mar 14. After this action, Zahut Roi Zion now owns 464,746 shares of Aterian Inc., valued at $4,300 using the latest closing price.

Rodriguez Arturo, the Chief Financial Officer of Aterian Inc., sale 4,479 shares at $0.96 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14, which means that Rodriguez Arturo is holding 449,369 shares at $4,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATER

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-27.07 for the present operating margin

+47.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aterian Inc. stands at -88.75. The total capital return value is set at -30.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch -120.36. Equity return is now at value -121.80, with -81.20 for asset returns.

Based on Aterian Inc. (ATER), the company’s capital structure generated 22.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.83. The receivables turnover for the company is 29.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.94. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.89.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Aterian Inc. (ATER) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.