The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

The stock of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) has seen a -2.16% decrease in the past week, with a -20.82% drop in the past month, and a -20.42% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.67% for EL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -14.88% for EL stock, with a simple moving average of -17.86% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE: EL) Right Now?

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE: EL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 65.90x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.03. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) is $243.71, which is $45.29 above the current market price. The public float for EL is 230.07M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.10% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EL on May 15, 2023 was 1.70M shares.

EL) stock’s latest price update

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE: EL)’s stock price has plunge by -1.31relation to previous closing price of 201.79. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.16% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/10/23 that Estée Lauder, L’Oréal Look to Local Investments to Grow Business in China

Analysts’ Opinion of EL

TD Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EL reach a price target of $28. The rating they have provided for EL stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 14th, 2023.

Societe Generale gave a rating of “Buy” to EL, setting the target price at $294 in the report published on March 08th of the current year.

EL Trading at -16.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.47%, as shares sank -21.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EL fell by -2.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $231.21. In addition, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. saw -19.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EL starting from Hertzmark Hudis Jane, who sale 43,311 shares at the price of $202.09 back on May 11. After this action, Hertzmark Hudis Jane now owns 21,275 shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., valued at $8,752,853 using the latest closing price.

Haney Carl P., the EVP Research Prod & Innovation of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., sale 9,741 shares at $253.90 during a trade that took place back on Feb 13, which means that Haney Carl P. is holding 4,773 shares at $2,473,240 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.21 for the present operating margin

+75.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. stands at +13.47. The total capital return value is set at 24.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.14. Equity return is now at value 19.10, with 5.20 for asset returns.

Based on The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL), the company’s capital structure generated 136.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.76. Total debt to assets is 34.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 125.44. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.65 and the total asset turnover is 0.81. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.60.

Conclusion

To put it simply, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.