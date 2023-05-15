The 18.62% Simple Moving Average of iQIYI Inc.’s (IQ) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of iQIYI Inc. (IQ) has seen a -5.82% decrease in the past week, with a -17.85% drop in the past month, and a -24.03% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.12% for IQ. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.97% for IQ’s stock, with a simple moving average of 18.62% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.48.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for iQIYI Inc. (IQ) is $59.11, which is $2.81 above the current market price. The public float for IQ is 521.12M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.87% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of IQ on May 15, 2023 was 11.86M shares.

IQ) stock’s latest price update

iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ)’s stock price has gone decline by -2.25 in comparison to its previous close of 5.79, however, the company has experienced a -5.82% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IQ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IQ stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for IQ by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for IQ in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $10 based on the research report published on March 06th of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IQ reach a price target of $9, previously predicting the price at $4.70. The rating they have provided for IQ stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 02nd, 2023.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to IQ, setting the target price at $5.10 in the report published on January 19th of the current year.

IQ Trading at -15.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.12%, as shares sank -17.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IQ fell by -5.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.16. In addition, iQIYI Inc. saw 6.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for IQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.53 for the present operating margin

+23.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for iQIYI Inc. stands at -0.47. The total capital return value is set at 4.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.76. Equity return is now at value -2.20, with -0.30 for asset returns.

Based on iQIYI Inc. (IQ), the company’s capital structure generated 349.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 77.74. Total debt to assets is 55.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 161.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.49.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, iQIYI Inc. (IQ) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.