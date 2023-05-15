Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE: TNK) has dropped by -5.29 compared to previous close of 44.06. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 10.78% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE: TNK) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE: TNK) is above average at 6.28x. The 36-month beta value for TNK is also noteworthy at -0.15. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for TNK is $59.81, which is $17.39 above than the current price. The public float for TNK is 28.93M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.13% of that float. The average trading volume of TNK on May 15, 2023 was 558.09K shares.

TNK’s Market Performance

TNK stock saw an increase of 10.78% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 2.23% and a quarterly increase of 16.24%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.76%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.17% for Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.65% for TNK’s stock, with a 25.86% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TNK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TNK stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for TNK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TNK in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $25 based on the research report published on July 21st of the previous year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TNK reach a price target of $19, previously predicting the price at $18. The rating they have provided for TNK stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 27th, 2022.

TNK Trading at -0.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TNK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.76%, as shares surge +3.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TNK rose by +10.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +95.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.33. In addition, Teekay Tankers Ltd. saw 35.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TNK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.41 for the present operating margin

+27.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Teekay Tankers Ltd. stands at +21.55. The total capital return value is set at 15.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.35. Equity return is now at value 25.00, with 13.80 for asset returns.

Based on Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK), the company’s capital structure generated 53.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.00. Total debt to assets is 32.30, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 46.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.70.

Conclusion

In summary, Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.