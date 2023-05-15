Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (SBFM) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: SBFM) has decreased by -18.77 when compared to last closing price of 0.90. Despite this, the company has experienced a 38.49% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: SBFM) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is -1.04.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for SBFM is 18.92M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.40% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SBFM on May 15, 2023 was 1.27M shares.

SBFM’s Market Performance

SBFM stock saw an increase of 38.49% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 8.05% and a quarterly increase of -26.88%. The volatility ratio for the week is 27.08%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.47% for Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (SBFM). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 15.76% for SBFM stock, with a simple moving average of -16.28% for the last 200 days.

SBFM Trading at 1.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SBFM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 27.08%, as shares surge +7.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SBFM rose by +38.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6341. In addition, Sunshine Biopharma Inc. saw 14.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SBFM starting from Sebaaly Camille, who purchase 30,000 shares at the price of $0.76 back on Nov 30. After this action, Sebaaly Camille now owns 174,465 shares of Sunshine Biopharma Inc., valued at $22,905 using the latest closing price.

Sebaaly Camille, the CFO/Secretary of Sunshine Biopharma Inc., purchase 25,000 shares at $1.22 during a trade that took place back on Jun 03, which means that Sebaaly Camille is holding 144,465 shares at $30,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SBFM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-199.60 for the present operating margin

+38.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sunshine Biopharma Inc. stands at -615.44.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.94.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (SBFM) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.