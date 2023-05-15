Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) has surged by 5.72 when compared to previous closing price of 4.72, but the company has seen a 5.27% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/28/22 that Consolidation Drives Private Equity’s Haynesville Shale Exits

Is It Worth Investing in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) Right Now?

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 0.86x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for SWN is at 1.31. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SWN is $7.78, which is $2.77 above the current market price. The public float for SWN is 1.10B, and currently, shorts hold a 6.25% of that float. The average trading volume for SWN on May 15, 2023 was 25.09M shares.

SWN’s Market Performance

SWN stock saw a decrease of 5.27% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -3.29% and a quarterly a decrease of -7.93%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.62%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.66% for Southwestern Energy Company (SWN). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.33% for SWN’s stock, with a -18.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SWN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SWN stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for SWN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SWN in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $5 based on the research report published on April 19th of the current year 2023.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SWN reach a price target of $5, previously predicting the price at $6. The rating they have provided for SWN stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on April 11th, 2023.

Siebert Williams Shank gave a rating of “Hold” to SWN, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on April 10th of the current year.

SWN Trading at -0.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SWN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.62%, as shares sank -3.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SWN rose by +5.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.92. In addition, Southwestern Energy Company saw -14.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SWN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+49.20 for the present operating margin

+52.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Southwestern Energy Company stands at +12.33. The total capital return value is set at 86.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.09. Equity return is now at value 198.30, with 49.80 for asset returns.

Based on Southwestern Energy Company (SWN), the company’s capital structure generated 105.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.37. Total debt to assets is 35.33, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 104.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.72 and the total asset turnover is 1.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.48.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.