SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) has decreased by -2.33 when compared to last closing price of 5.14. Despite this, the company has experienced a -2.71% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/12/23 that SoFi Gains a Bull. Analyst Calls It ‘The Future of U.S. Banking.’

Is It Worth Investing in SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SOFI is $7.35, which is $2.52 above than the current price. The public float for SOFI is 871.52M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.14% of that float. The average trading volume of SOFI on May 15, 2023 was 33.38M shares.

SOFI’s Market Performance

SOFI stock saw a decrease of -2.71% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -14.33% and a quarterly a decrease of -26.28%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.25%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.59% for SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.45% for SOFI’s stock, with a -12.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SOFI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SOFI stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for SOFI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SOFI in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $8 based on the research report published on May 12th of the current year 2023.

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SOFI reach a price target of $5, previously predicting the price at $8. The rating they have provided for SOFI stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on May 02nd, 2023.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to SOFI, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on January 17th of the current year.

SOFI Trading at -12.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SOFI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.25%, as shares sank -15.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SOFI fell by -2.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.56. In addition, SoFi Technologies Inc. saw 8.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SOFI starting from Rishel Jeremy, who sale 200,000 shares at the price of $5.47 back on May 09. After this action, Rishel Jeremy now owns 101,582 shares of SoFi Technologies Inc., valued at $1,093,120 using the latest closing price.

Noto Anthony, the Chief Executive Officer of SoFi Technologies Inc., purchase 30,000 shares at $5.12 during a trade that took place back on May 05, which means that Noto Anthony is holding 6,380,539 shares at $153,513 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SOFI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.34 for the present operating margin

+50.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for SoFi Technologies Inc. stands at -18.18. The total capital return value is set at -1.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.39. Equity return is now at value -8.30, with -2.90 for asset returns.

Based on SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI), the company’s capital structure generated 234.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.12. Total debt to assets is 29.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 239.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 67.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.84. The receivables turnover for the company is 37.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.13.

Conclusion

In summary, SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.