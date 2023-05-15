SIGA Technologies Inc.’s (SIGA) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, SIGA stock has gone down by -0.34%, with a monthly decline of -2.48% and a quarterly plunge of -12.96%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.65%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.65% for SIGA Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.59% for SIGA’s stock, with a -43.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SIGA) Right Now?

SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SIGA) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SIGA is 0.81. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SIGA is $11.00, which is $12.24 above the current price. The public float for SIGA is 40.89M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.92% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SIGA on May 15, 2023 was 865.69K shares.

SIGA) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SIGA) has dropped by -4.68 compared to previous close of 5.73. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.34% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/25/22 that Monkeypox Antiviral Began

as Bioterrorism Defense

SIGA Trading at -5.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SIGA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.65%, as shares sank -0.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SIGA fell by -0.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -66.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.78. In addition, SIGA Technologies Inc. saw -19.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SIGA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+38.55 for the present operating margin

+90.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for SIGA Technologies Inc. stands at +30.61. The total capital return value is set at 24.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch 19.48. Equity return is now at value 20.70, with 17.90 for asset returns.

Based on SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA), the company’s capital structure generated 1.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.18. Total debt to assets is 1.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.72 and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.63.

Conclusion

In conclusion, SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.