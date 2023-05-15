Should You Invest in Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for NVOS is at -0.19. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for NVOS is 12.54M, and currently, shorts hold a 30.70% of that float. The average trading volume for NVOS on May 15, 2023 was 22.30M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

NVOS) stock’s latest price update

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NVOS)’s stock price has plunge by -9.14relation to previous closing price of 0.14. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -22.14% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

NVOS’s Market Performance

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) has experienced a -22.14% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 14.49% rise in the past month, and a 9.61% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 32.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 16.74% for NVOS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.63% for NVOS stock, with a simple moving average of -75.05% for the last 200 days.

NVOS Trading at -0.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NVOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 32.52%, as shares surge +12.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NVOS fell by -22.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -92.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1383. In addition, Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. saw -34.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NVOS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-81.67 for the present operating margin

+17.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. stands at -279.86. Equity return is now at value -84.80, with -53.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.41.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.