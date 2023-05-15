Should You Invest in BlackBerry Limited (BB) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for BB is at 1.55. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for BB is $5.50, which is -$0.23 below the current market price. The public float for BB is 570.08M, and currently, shorts hold a – of that float. The average trading volume for BB on May 15, 2023 was 5.38M shares.

BB) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) has plunged by -2.53 when compared to previous closing price of 5.14, but the company has seen a 6.82% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/21/22 that BlackBerry’s Valuation Makes It More Attractive. The Stock Gets an Upgrade.

BB’s Market Performance

BlackBerry Limited (BB) has experienced a 6.82% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 11.58% rise in the past month, and a 21.90% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.91% for BB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 13.94% for BB stock, with a simple moving average of 7.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BB stocks, with TD Securities repeating the rating for BB by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for BB in the upcoming period, according to TD Securities is $4 based on the research report published on March 31st of the current year 2023.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BB reach a price target of $7. The rating they have provided for BB stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 12th, 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to BB, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on March 21st of the previous year.

BB Trading at 20.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.11%, as shares surge +11.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BB rose by +6.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.42. In addition, BlackBerry Limited saw 53.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BB starting from Dickman Marjorie, who sale 28,237 shares at the price of $4.63 back on Apr 03. After this action, Dickman Marjorie now owns 35,372 shares of BlackBerry Limited, valued at $130,737 using the latest closing price.

GIAMATTEO JOHN JOSEPH, the President of Cyber Security of BlackBerry Limited, sale 30,239 shares at $3.42 during a trade that took place back on Jan 03, which means that GIAMATTEO JOHN JOSEPH is holding 76,485 shares at $103,417 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-34.15 for the present operating margin

+49.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for BlackBerry Limited stands at -111.89. Equity return is now at value -59.80, with -33.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.02.

Conclusion

In conclusion, BlackBerry Limited (BB) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.