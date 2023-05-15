SHF Holdings Inc. (SHFS) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

SHF Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SHFS)’s stock price has gone decline by -7.96 in comparison to its previous close of 0.47, however, the company has experienced a -16.06% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in SHF Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SHFS) Right Now?

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for SHF Holdings Inc. (SHFS) is $1.50, which is $1.07 above the current market price. The public float for SHFS is 3.66M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.92% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SHFS on May 15, 2023 was 651.73K shares.

SHFS’s Market Performance

SHFS stock saw a decrease of -16.06% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -10.37% and a quarterly a decrease of -43.39%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.72%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.90% for SHF Holdings Inc. (SHFS). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -17.30% for SHFS’s stock, with a -88.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SHFS Trading at -20.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHFS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.72%, as shares sank -10.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHFS fell by -16.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -95.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5178. In addition, SHF Holdings Inc. saw -75.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SHFS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-23.19 for the present operating margin

+98.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for SHF Holdings Inc. stands at -370.60. Equity return is now at value -54.80, with -32.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.21.

Conclusion

To put it simply, SHF Holdings Inc. (SHFS) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.