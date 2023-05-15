Ranpak Holdings Corp. (PACK) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE: PACK)’s stock price has soared by 10.86 in relation to previous closing price of 3.04. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 14.63% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE: PACK) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.59. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Ranpak Holdings Corp. (PACK) is $5.67, which is $4.38 above the current market price. The public float for PACK is 73.74M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.97% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PACK on May 15, 2023 was 513.44K shares.

PACK’s Market Performance

PACK stock saw a decrease of 14.63% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -25.28% and a quarterly a decrease of -52.13%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.91%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.48% for Ranpak Holdings Corp. (PACK). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.85% for PACK’s stock, with a -36.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PACK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PACK stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for PACK by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PACK in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $32 based on the research report published on August 24th of the previous year 2021.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PACK reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for PACK stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 10th, 2021.

Berenberg gave a rating of “Buy” to PACK, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on April 26th of the previous year.

PACK Trading at -27.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PACK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.91%, as shares sank -26.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -47.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PACK rose by +14.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.81. In addition, Ranpak Holdings Corp. saw -41.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PACK starting from ASALI OMAR, who purchase 18,940 shares at the price of $3.30 back on May 10. After this action, ASALI OMAR now owns 2,238,560 shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp., valued at $62,502 using the latest closing price.

ASALI OMAR, the CEO and Executive Chairman of Ranpak Holdings Corp., purchase 61,060 shares at $2.92 during a trade that took place back on May 09, which means that ASALI OMAR is holding 2,219,620 shares at $178,295 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PACK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.02 for the present operating margin

+20.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ranpak Holdings Corp. stands at -12.68. The total capital return value is set at -4.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.04. Equity return is now at value -6.50, with -3.50 for asset returns.

Based on Ranpak Holdings Corp. (PACK), the company’s capital structure generated 65.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.43. Total debt to assets is 35.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 64.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.57.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Ranpak Holdings Corp. (PACK) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.