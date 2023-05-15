Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ: PSNY) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 20.07x. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY) by analysts is $5.50, which is $2.19 above the current market price. The public float for PSNY is 463.00M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.13% of that float. On May 15, 2023, the average trading volume of PSNY was 3.06M shares.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ: PSNY) has seen a decline in its stock price by -4.75 in relation to its previous close of 3.47. However, the company has experienced a -16.20% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/12/23 that EV Production Estimates Are Coming Down. Demand Isn’t the Problem.

PSNY’s Market Performance

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY) has seen a -16.20% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -15.35% decline in the past month and a -41.10% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.67% for PSNY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.54% for PSNY’s stock, with a -41.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PSNY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PSNY stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for PSNY by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for PSNY in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $7 based on the research report published on April 27th of the current year 2023.

Fox Advisors, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PSNY reach a price target of $7. The rating they have provided for PSNY stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on April 12th, 2023.

Barclays gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to PSNY, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on February 15th of the current year.

PSNY Trading at -14.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PSNY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.00%, as shares sank -11.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PSNY fell by -16.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.72. In addition, Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC saw -37.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PSNY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.48 for the present operating margin

+0.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC stands at -18.92. The total capital return value is set at -1.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch -228.34.

Based on Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY), the company’s capital structure generated 1,089.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 91.59. Total debt to assets is 36.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 64.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.39.

The receivables turnover for the company is 7.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.67.

Conclusion

To sum up, Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.