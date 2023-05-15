Polar Power Inc. (POLA) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Polar Power Inc. (NASDAQ: POLA) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -9.46 compared to its previous closing price of 1.48. However, the company has seen a gain of 27.64% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Polar Power Inc. (NASDAQ: POLA) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for POLA is at 0.83. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for POLA is $25.00, The public float for POLA is 7.30M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.70% of that float. The average trading volume for POLA on May 15, 2023 was 644.54K shares.

POLA’s Market Performance

POLA’s stock has seen a 27.64% increase for the week, with a 14.53% rise in the past month and a -19.27% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.38% for Polar Power Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.10% for POLA’s stock, with a -35.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

POLA Trading at 5.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought POLA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.11%, as shares surge +21.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, POLA rose by +27.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1762. In addition, Polar Power Inc. saw 3.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for POLA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-34.46 for the present operating margin

+13.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Polar Power Inc. stands at -34.78. Equity return is now at value -27.50, with -21.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.92.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Polar Power Inc. (POLA) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.