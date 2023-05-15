POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (PNT): A Technical Analysis

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ: PNT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75x compared to its average ratio. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (PNT) is $15.89, which is $6.54 above the current market price. The public float for PNT is 89.46M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.61% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PNT on May 15, 2023 was 640.13K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

PNT) stock’s latest price update

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ: PNT) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 5.87 compared to its previous closing price of 9.03. However, the company has seen a gain of 19.80% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

PNT’s Market Performance

PNT’s stock has risen by 19.80% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 33.89% and a quarterly rise of 26.79%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.62% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.28% for POINT Biopharma Global Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 20.19% for PNT’s stock, with a 23.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PNT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PNT stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for PNT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PNT in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $10 based on the research report published on December 14th of the previous year 2022.

SVB Leerink, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PNT reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for PNT stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 30th, 2022.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to PNT, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on October 11th of the previous year.

PNT Trading at 26.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.62%, as shares surge +28.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PNT rose by +19.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.06. In addition, POINT Biopharma Global Inc. saw 31.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PNT starting from MCCANN JOE A., who purchase 2,160 shares at the price of $6.64 back on Nov 29. After this action, MCCANN JOE A. now owns 3,616,313 shares of POINT Biopharma Global Inc., valued at $14,342 using the latest closing price.

Malik Rajesh, the Director of POINT Biopharma Global Inc., purchase 3,700 shares at $6.66 during a trade that took place back on Nov 28, which means that Malik Rajesh is holding 3,700 shares at $24,642 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+55.40 for the present operating margin

+99.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for POINT Biopharma Global Inc. stands at +43.38. Equity return is now at value 31.40, with 28.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.66.

Conclusion

To put it simply, POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (PNT) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.