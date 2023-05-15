Planet Labs PBC (PL) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) has increased by 2.22 when compared to last closing price of 4.06.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 6.41% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/17/23 that Planet Labs Finance Chief Says SPAC IPO Was Key to Recent Growth

Is It Worth Investing in Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for PL is $7.68, which is $3.53 above than the current price. The public float for PL is 262.35M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.36% of that float. The average trading volume of PL on May 15, 2023 was 1.82M shares.

PL’s Market Performance

PL’s stock has seen a 6.41% increase for the week, with a -4.16% drop in the past month and a -9.39% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.89% for Planet Labs PBC The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.28% for PL’s stock, with a -16.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PL stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for PL by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for PL in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $5.50 based on the research report published on May 02nd of the current year 2023.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PL reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for PL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 18th, 2023.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to PL, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on January 23rd of the current year.

PL Trading at 4.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.15%, as shares sank -2.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PL rose by +6.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.05. In addition, Planet Labs PBC saw -4.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PL starting from Johnson Ashley F., who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $4.10 back on May 01. After this action, Johnson Ashley F. now owns 939,154 shares of Planet Labs PBC, valued at $4,100 using the latest closing price.

Johnson Ashley F., the CFO & COO of Planet Labs PBC, sale 1,000 shares at $3.84 during a trade that took place back on Apr 06, which means that Johnson Ashley F. is holding 942,212 shares at $3,840 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PL

Equity return is now at value -26.80, with -21.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Planet Labs PBC (PL) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.