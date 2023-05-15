Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: PK) has surged by 0.60 when compared to previous closing price of 13.36, but the company has seen a 3.86% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: PK) Right Now?

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: PK) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for PK is at 1.97. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for PK is $16.27, which is $3.18 above the current market price. The public float for PK is 213.47M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.37% of that float. The average trading volume for PK on May 15, 2023 was 3.52M shares.

PK’s Market Performance

PK’s stock has seen a 3.86% increase for the week, with a 13.42% rise in the past month and a -5.82% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.24% for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.29% for PK’s stock, with a 4.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PK stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for PK by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for PK in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $12.50 based on the research report published on March 30th of the current year 2023.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PK reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for PK stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on December 05th, 2022.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to PK, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on August 29th of the previous year.

PK Trading at 9.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.91%, as shares surge +13.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PK rose by +3.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.38. In addition, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. saw 13.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PK starting from Garrett Geoffrey, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $11.86 back on Dec 16. After this action, Garrett Geoffrey now owns 33,604 shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc., valued at $35,565 using the latest closing price.

ECKERT THOMAS D, the Director of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $15.12 during a trade that took place back on Jun 14, which means that ECKERT THOMAS D is holding 96,637 shares at $151,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.32 for the present operating margin

+16.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. stands at +6.48. The total capital return value is set at 3.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.84. Equity return is now at value 5.80, with 2.60 for asset returns.

Based on Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK), the company’s capital structure generated 111.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.79. Total debt to assets is 49.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 91.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.74. The receivables turnover for the company is 22.23 and the total asset turnover is 0.26.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.