Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE: PAAS) has plunged by -2.49 when compared to previous closing price of 16.87, but the company has seen a -9.22% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE: PAAS) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for PAAS is also noteworthy at 1.21. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for PAAS is $24.32, which is $7.9 above than the current price. The public float for PAAS is 210.13M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.46% of that float. The average trading volume of PAAS on May 15, 2023 was 4.94M shares.

PAAS’s Market Performance

The stock of Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) has seen a -9.22% decrease in the past week, with a -15.60% drop in the past month, and a -0.18% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.88% for PAAS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.92% for PAAS’s stock, with a -2.56% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PAAS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PAAS stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for PAAS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PAAS in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $22 based on the research report published on January 11th of the current year 2023.

Canaccord Genuity, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PAAS reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for PAAS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 12th, 2022.

PAAS Trading at -6.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAAS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.85%, as shares sank -12.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAAS fell by -9.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.56. In addition, Pan American Silver Corp. saw 0.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PAAS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.59 for the present operating margin

+1.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pan American Silver Corp. stands at -22.86. The total capital return value is set at -2.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.46. Equity return is now at value -13.40, with -8.50 for asset returns.

Based on Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS), the company’s capital structure generated 10.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.36. Total debt to assets is 6.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.11.

Conclusion

In summary, Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.