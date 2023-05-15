OmniAb Inc. (OABI) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for OABI is $10.13, which is $6.62 above the current market price. The public float for OABI is 93.63M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.71% of that float. The average trading volume for OABI on May 15, 2023 was 666.24K shares.

OABI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of OmniAb Inc. (NASDAQ: OABI) has jumped by 8.36 compared to previous close of 3.23. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -3.05% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

OABI’s Market Performance

OmniAb Inc. (OABI) has seen a -3.05% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -8.62% decline in the past month and a -9.68% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.36% for OABI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.34% for OABI’s stock, with a -38.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OABI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OABI stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for OABI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OABI in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $8 based on the research report published on April 21st of the current year 2023.

Craig Hallum, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OABI reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for OABI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 13th, 2023.

Cowen gave a rating of “Outperform” to OABI, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on February 22nd of the current year.

OABI Trading at -1.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OABI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.06%, as shares sank -7.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OABI fell by -3.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -65.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.50. In addition, OmniAb Inc. saw -2.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OABI starting from FOEHR MATTHEW W, who purchase 150,000 shares at the price of $3.77 back on Dec 12. After this action, FOEHR MATTHEW W now owns 1,838,084 shares of OmniAb Inc., valued at $564,765 using the latest closing price.

Cochran Jennifer R., the Director of OmniAb Inc., purchase 22,250 shares at $3.75 during a trade that took place back on Dec 06, which means that Cochran Jennifer R. is holding 77,476 shares at $83,526 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OABI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-46.11 for the present operating margin

+72.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for OmniAb Inc. stands at -37.80.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.80.

Conclusion

In conclusion, OmniAb Inc. (OABI) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.