Nikola Corporation (NKLA) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, NKLA stock has gone down by -21.56%, with a monthly decline of -20.84% and a quarterly plunge of -68.28%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.20%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.50% for Nikola Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.94% for NKLA stock, with a simple moving average of -74.65% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NKLA is 1.43. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for NKLA is $2.71, which is $1.94 above the current price. The public float for NKLA is 261.91M and currently, short sellers hold a 40.76% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NKLA on May 15, 2023 was 21.14M shares.

NKLA) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) has decreased by -7.51 when compared to last closing price of 0.83. Despite this, the company has experienced a -21.56% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/27/23 that Nikola Taps Anastasiya Pasterick to Succeed Kim Brady as Finance Chief

Analysts’ Opinion of NKLA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NKLA stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for NKLA by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for NKLA in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $1 based on the research report published on May 10th of the current year 2023.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to NKLA, setting the target price at $3 in the report published on March 13th of the current year.

NKLA Trading at -39.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NKLA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.20%, as shares sank -6.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -63.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NKLA fell by -21.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -87.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8792. In addition, Nikola Corporation saw -64.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NKLA starting from Lohscheller Michael, who sale 27,863 shares at the price of $2.11 back on Mar 06. After this action, Lohscheller Michael now owns 849,184 shares of Nikola Corporation, valued at $58,847 using the latest closing price.

Mendes Carey, the President, Energy of Nikola Corporation, sale 1,291 shares at $2.11 during a trade that took place back on Mar 06, which means that Mendes Carey is holding 349,591 shares at $2,727 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NKLA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1427.45 for the present operating margin

-251.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nikola Corporation stands at -1543.02. The total capital return value is set at -88.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch -100.08.

Based on Nikola Corporation (NKLA), the company’s capital structure generated 72.74 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.11. Total debt to assets is 30.30, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 60.75. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.06 and the total asset turnover is 0.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.13.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Nikola Corporation (NKLA) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.