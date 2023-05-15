NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

NextEra Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NEP) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NEP is 0.88. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for NEP is $77.73, which is $15.46 above the current price. The public float for NEP is 81.33M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.12% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NEP on May 15, 2023 was 1.13M shares.

NEP) stock’s latest price update

NextEra Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NEP) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 2.30 compared to its previous closing price of 60.87. However, the company has seen a gain of 17.82% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

NEP’s Market Performance

NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) has seen a 17.82% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -0.27% decline in the past month and a -13.93% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.70% for NEP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.65% for NEP’s stock, with a -14.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NEP

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to NEP, setting the target price at $73 in the report published on April 21st of the current year.

NEP Trading at 2.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.65%, as shares surge +2.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEP rose by +17.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $59.02. In addition, NextEra Energy Partners LP saw -11.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NEP starting from Kind Peter H, who purchase 1,750 shares at the price of $56.89 back on Apr 27. After this action, Kind Peter H now owns 32,340 shares of NextEra Energy Partners LP, valued at $99,558 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NEP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.29 for the present operating margin

+17.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for NextEra Energy Partners LP stands at +39.39. The total capital return value is set at 0.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.64. Equity return is now at value 9.50, with 1.50 for asset returns.

Based on NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP), the company’s capital structure generated 159.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.51. Total debt to assets is 23.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 158.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.97 and the total asset turnover is 0.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.40.

Conclusion

In conclusion, NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.