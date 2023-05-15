NextEra Energy Inc.’s (NEE) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

The stock of NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) has gone up by 3.24% for the week, with a -1.13% drop in the past month and a 4.31% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.73% for NEE.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.33% for NEE’s stock, with a -3.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in NextEra Energy Inc. (NYSE: NEE) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for NextEra Energy Inc. (NYSE: NEE) is 23.20x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for NEE is 0.47. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) is $93.57, which is $15.4 above the current market price. The public float for NEE is 1.98B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.76% of that float. On May 15, 2023, NEE’s average trading volume was 7.68M shares.

NEE) stock’s latest price update

NextEra Energy Inc. (NYSE: NEE)’s stock price has gone rise by 2.44 in comparison to its previous close of 76.10, however, the company has experienced a 3.24% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NEE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NEE stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for NEE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NEE in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $80 based on the research report published on January 26th of the current year 2023.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NEE reach a price target of $99, previously predicting the price at $94. The rating they have provided for NEE stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on September 06th, 2022.

NEE Trading at 2.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.68%, as shares sank -0.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEE rose by +3.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $76.93. In addition, NextEra Energy Inc. saw -6.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NEE starting from HACHIGIAN KIRK S, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $70.00 back on Mar 01. After this action, HACHIGIAN KIRK S now owns 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy Inc., valued at $700,000 using the latest closing price.

Pimentel Armando Jr, the Director, Pres & CEO of Sub of NextEra Energy Inc., purchase 13,200 shares at $75.44 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21, which means that Pimentel Armando Jr is holding 129,230 shares at $995,808 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NEE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.59 for the present operating margin

+42.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for NextEra Energy Inc. stands at +15.59. The total capital return value is set at 8.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.52. Equity return is now at value 17.00, with 4.20 for asset returns.

Based on NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE), the company’s capital structure generated 166.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.49. Total debt to assets is 41.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 141.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.51.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.