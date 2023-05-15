Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) Stock Experiences -51.15% Monthly Change

The stock of Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) has gone down by -15.33% for the week, with a -51.15% drop in the past month and a -86.04% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 17.77% for MULN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -34.28% for MULN’s stock, with a -84.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MULN is 2.48. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for MULN is $575.00, The public float for MULN is 143.71M and currently, short sellers hold a 12.07% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MULN on May 15, 2023 was 13.67M shares.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN)’s stock price has decreased by -9.29 compared to its previous closing price of 1.40. However, the company has seen a -15.33% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/19/22 that Mullen Automotive Stock Climbs After Electric Last Mile Bankruptcy Deal

MULN Trading at -55.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MULN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.05%, as shares sank -49.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -76.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MULN fell by -15.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -94.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8709. In addition, Mullen Automotive Inc. saw -82.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MULN starting from New Jonathan, who sale 159,066 shares at the price of $0.23 back on Mar 06. After this action, New Jonathan now owns 8,611 shares of Mullen Automotive Inc., valued at $36,506 using the latest closing price.

Michery David, the CEO, President of Mullen Automotive Inc., sale 14,937,660 shares at $0.32 during a trade that took place back on Feb 16, which means that Michery David is holding 113,665,510 shares at $4,726,276 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MULN

The total capital return value is set at -128.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch -19,423.93.

Based on Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN), the company’s capital structure generated 23.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.05. Total debt to assets is 4.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.76.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.71.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.