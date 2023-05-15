Morgan Stanley (MS) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.29 in relation to its previous close of 82.63. However, the company has experienced a -2.93% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/19/23 that Deal-Making Lull Crimps Earnings at Morgan Stanley, Goldman

Is It Worth Investing in Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) Right Now?

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 14.15x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.34. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Morgan Stanley (MS) by analysts is $98.05, which is $15.57 above the current market price. The public float for MS is 1.31B, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.67% of that float. On May 15, 2023, the average trading volume of MS was 7.45M shares.

MS’s Market Performance

MS’s stock has seen a -2.93% decrease for the week, with a -3.85% drop in the past month and a -16.30% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.39% for Morgan Stanley The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.65% for MS’s stock, with a -6.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MS stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for MS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MS in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $100 based on the research report published on January 18th of the current year 2023.

Odeon, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MS reach a price target of $88.75. The rating they have provided for MS stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on January 10th, 2023.

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Underperform” to MS, setting the target price at $92 in the report published on January 04th of the current year.

MS Trading at -6.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.86%, as shares sank -4.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MS fell by -2.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $87.10. In addition, Morgan Stanley saw -3.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MS starting from GLOCER THOMAS H, who sale 4,535 shares at the price of $87.11 back on May 03. After this action, GLOCER THOMAS H now owns 98,110 shares of Morgan Stanley, valued at $395,021 using the latest closing price.

SAPERSTEIN ANDREW M, the Co-President/Head of WM of Morgan Stanley, sale 46,226 shares at $98.45 during a trade that took place back on Feb 13, which means that SAPERSTEIN ANDREW M is holding 0 shares at $4,550,950 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.32 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Morgan Stanley stands at +16.71. The total capital return value is set at 3.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.30. Equity return is now at value 10.60, with 0.80 for asset returns.

Based on Morgan Stanley (MS), the company’s capital structure generated 328.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.68. Total debt to assets is 27.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 247.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.33.

Conclusion

To sum up, Morgan Stanley (MS) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.