Meta Platforms Inc. (META) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: META) has decreased by -0.84 when compared to last closing price of 235.79. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.44% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/05/23 that Meta to Divest Itself of Kustomer After Paying $1 Billion for the Startup

Is It Worth Investing in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: META) Right Now?

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: META) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.19. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 37 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 7 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Meta Platforms Inc. (META) is $271.13, which is $36.38 above the current market price. The public float for META is 2.20B, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.23% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of META on May 15, 2023 was 26.22M shares.

META’s Market Performance

META stock saw an increase of 0.44% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 6.11% and a quarterly increase of 34.26%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.39%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.26% for Meta Platforms Inc. (META). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.23% for META stock, with a simple moving average of 47.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of META

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for META stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for META by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for META in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $300 based on the research report published on April 27th of the current year 2023.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see META reach a price target of $265, previously predicting the price at $230. The rating they have provided for META stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 27th, 2023.

TD Cowen gave a rating of “Market Perform” to META, setting the target price at $220 in the report published on April 27th of the current year.

META Trading at 10.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought META to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.39%, as shares surge +5.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, META rose by +0.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +37.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $227.10. In addition, Meta Platforms Inc. saw 94.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at META starting from Newstead Jennifer, who sale 375 shares at the price of $231.08 back on May 09. After this action, Newstead Jennifer now owns 27,813 shares of Meta Platforms Inc., valued at $86,655 using the latest closing price.

Newstead Jennifer, the Chief Legal Officer of Meta Platforms Inc., sale 393 shares at $243.18 during a trade that took place back on May 02, which means that Newstead Jennifer is holding 28,188 shares at $95,570 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for META

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.78 for the present operating margin

+79.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Meta Platforms Inc. stands at +19.90. The total capital return value is set at 22.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.02. Equity return is now at value 17.10, with 11.90 for asset returns.

Based on Meta Platforms Inc. (META), the company’s capital structure generated 21.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.83. Total debt to assets is 14.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 20.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.84.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.48 and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.20.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Meta Platforms Inc. (META) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.