Meihua International Medical Technologies Co. Ltd. (MHUA) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: MHUA) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73x that is above its average ratio. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for MHUA is 11.61M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.23% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MHUA on May 15, 2023 was 95.84K shares.

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: MHUA)’s stock price has soared by 37.25 in relation to previous closing price of 3.06. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 33.76% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 02/16/22 that Meihua Stock Takes Off in Rare U.S. IPO of Chinese Company

MHUA’s Market Performance

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co. Ltd. (MHUA) has experienced a 33.76% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -7.28% drop in the past month, and a -74.15% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 22.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 25.39% for MHUA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 16.88% for MHUA’s stock, with a -55.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MHUA Trading at -52.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MHUA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 25.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.64%, as shares sank -6.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -86.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MHUA rose by +33.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +61.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.58. In addition, Meihua International Medical Technologies Co. Ltd. saw -49.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MHUA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.24 for the present operating margin

+38.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Meihua International Medical Technologies Co. Ltd. stands at +20.14. The total capital return value is set at 26.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.77. Equity return is now at value 5.70, with 4.80 for asset returns.

Based on Meihua International Medical Technologies Co. Ltd. (MHUA), the company’s capital structure generated 4.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.58.

The receivables turnover for the company is 1.43 and the total asset turnover is 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.34.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Meihua International Medical Technologies Co. Ltd. (MHUA) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.