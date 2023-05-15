Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (MRVI) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVI) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 7.44x. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (MRVI) by analysts is $19.18, which is $4.35 above the current market price. The public float for MRVI is 109.46M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.48% of that float. On May 15, 2023, the average trading volume of MRVI was 1.94M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

MRVI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVI) has increased by 8.33 when compared to last closing price of 13.69. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.49% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

MRVI’s Market Performance

MRVI’s stock has risen by 2.49% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 5.63% and a quarterly rise of 6.23%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.02% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.42% for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.64% for MRVI’s stock, with a -12.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MRVI

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MRVI reach a price target of $16, previously predicting the price at $20. The rating they have provided for MRVI stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 05th, 2023.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Buy” to MRVI, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on December 14th of the previous year.

MRVI Trading at 5.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MRVI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.02%, as shares surge +5.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MRVI rose by +2.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.69. In addition, Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. saw 3.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MRVI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+66.33 for the present operating margin

+80.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. stands at +24.94. The total capital return value is set at 46.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch 23.09.

Based on Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (MRVI), the company’s capital structure generated 97.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.47. Total debt to assets is 23.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 95.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.38.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.68 and the total asset turnover is 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.70.

Conclusion

To sum up, Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (MRVI) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.