Make Informed Decisions with Tingo Group Inc. (TIO) Stock Updates

The stock of Tingo Group Inc. (TIO) has gone up by 5.84% for the week, with a 104.23% rise in the past month and a 158.93% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 12.81% for TIO.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 27.19% for TIO’s stock, with a 187.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Tingo Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TIO) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.35. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Tingo Group Inc. (TIO) by analysts is $6.25, which is $3.35 above the current market price. The public float for TIO is 108.84M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.46% of that float. On May 15, 2023, the average trading volume of TIO was 1.44M shares.

TIO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Tingo Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TIO) has dropped by 0.00 compared to previous close of 2.90. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.84% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

TIO Trading at 92.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.95%, as shares surge +81.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +217.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TIO rose by +5.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +331.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.35. In addition, Tingo Group Inc. saw 249.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TIO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.98 for the present operating margin

+40.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tingo Group Inc. stands at -32.23. Equity return is now at value -16.40, with -8.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.00.

Conclusion

To sum up, Tingo Group Inc. (TIO) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.