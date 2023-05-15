LL Flooring Holdings Inc. (LL) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of LL Flooring Holdings Inc. (LL) has gone down by -0.85% for the week, with a 2.33% rise in the past month and a -39.31% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.45% for LL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.06% for LL’s stock, with a -44.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in LL Flooring Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LL) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for LL is at 2.16. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for LL is $3.00, which is $1.48 above the current market price. The public float for LL is 28.68M, and currently, shorts hold a 8.76% of that float. The average trading volume for LL on May 15, 2023 was 638.66K shares.

LL) stock’s latest price update

LL Flooring Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LL)’s stock price has gone rise by 5.71 in comparison to its previous close of 3.33, however, the company has experienced a -0.85% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LL

Loop Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LL reach a price target of $18, previously predicting the price at $11. The rating they have provided for LL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 14th, 2020.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Underweight” to LL, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on January 21st of the previous year.

LL Trading at -1.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.74%, as shares surge +3.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LL fell by -0.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.33. In addition, LL Flooring Holdings Inc. saw -37.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LL starting from Rhodes Famous P, who purchase 6,635 shares at the price of $9.86 back on Aug 08. After this action, Rhodes Famous P now owns 31,625 shares of LL Flooring Holdings Inc., valued at $65,391 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.18 for the present operating margin

+36.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for LL Flooring Holdings Inc. stands at -1.09. The total capital return value is set at -0.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.03. Equity return is now at value -10.20, with -4.30 for asset returns.

Based on LL Flooring Holdings Inc. (LL), the company’s capital structure generated 80.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.54. Total debt to assets is 31.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 66.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 338.11 and the total asset turnover is 1.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.05.

Conclusion

In conclusion, LL Flooring Holdings Inc. (LL) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.